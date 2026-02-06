Winter weather causes flight delays at Astana Airport

Forecasters predict winter weather is to persist in parts of Kazakhstan throughout the day with snow, blizzard, black ice, patchy fog, and high wind.

Astana International Airport said it expects flight schedule adjustments due to bad weather, with 79 departing flights and 78 arriving flights scheduled for today.

As of Friday afternoon, 10 arriving flights and two departing flights were delayed, according the airport.

Passengers have been advised to track their flight status, as well as stay updated using the real-time flight tracker nn-airport.kz, said the press service of Astana Airport.

The airport added it’s all services are operating under enhance regime to ensure safety.

Earlier, Qazinform reported heavy rain, snow, and fierce winds to hit Kazakhstan on February 6.