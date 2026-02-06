Heavy rain, snow, and fierce winds to hit Kazakhstan Feb 6

Heavy rain and snow are expected in the northwest, north, central, and southern regions.

Only western and southwestern regions will enjoy dry weather, under the influence of an anticyclone ridge.

Stong winds with blizzards, foggy and icy road conditions are forecast across the country.

Intense winds, sometimes exceeding 30m/s, will batter southwest and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region, mountain passes of Turkistan region, central areas of Abai region, as well as in the area of Alakol lakes in Zhetysu region.

Severe frost is forecast in the northeast of Mangystau region at night.