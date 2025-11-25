Winter storm sweeps Germany, killing four, disrupting travel

In the southern state of Bavaria, three people were killed in a collision involving two trucks and a car, where police reported extremely slippery road conditions. Two others were critically injured, and several more suffered moderate injuries.

A fourth fatality occurred in the southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, where a 68-year-old man died after losing control on an icy stretch of road and crashing into another vehicle. The second driver was seriously injured.

In the central state of Hesse, nine people were injured as icy roads and overnight snowfall caused dozens of crashes, with police reporting more than 30 weather-related accidents from Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Other federal states also reported scattered incidents and disruptions to road and rail traffic, most of them relatively minor.

According to the German Weather Service, conditions will remain challenging, with icy conditions and light frost expected in the east this evening, additional ice risks from central to southern regions, and snowfall across the Alps.

As written before, Vietnam floods kill at least 90, leave dozens missing.