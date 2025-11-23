Vietnam floods kill at least 90, leave dozens missing

Vietnam is facing extensive damage after prolonged downpours swept through several southern and south-central provinces, inundating communities and cutting off key roads and rail lines. Government figures show 186,000 homes have been damaged, while more than three million livestock were lost as waters surged through rural and mountainous areas.

Dak Lak province has recorded the highest number of casualties, with more than 60 deaths since mid-November. Residents described entire neighborhoods being overwhelmed by mud and fast-moving water.

Officials said roughly 258,000 people were without power on Sunday, while emergency teams from the military and police have been deployed to assist with evacuations and relief efforts. The government noted that the most severe impacts were concentrated in Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, and Lam Dong.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a virtual emergency meeting from South Africa, where he was attending the G20 summit. Authorities reported that several areas saw rainfall above 1.5 meters, with some locations recording levels not observed in more than three decades.

While rainfall is expected to ease in the coming days, assessments of damage continue. Scientists have noted that Vietnam’s exposure to extreme weather events has increased in recent years, with typhoons becoming more intense and frequent.

