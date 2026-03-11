Winter Paralympics Day 5: Seven Kazakhstani athletes to hunt for medals

The Paralympic Games are taking place in Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo, and several other cities in northern Italy.

The following is the schedule for the Kazakhstan national team for March 11.

14:10 Astana time (UTC+5) – Para Cross-Country Skiing

Men’s 10km Individual (Sitting): Yerbol Khamitov, Sergey Ussoltsev, and Yuriy Berezin.

15:35 – Para Cross-Country Skiing

Men’s 10km Individual (Standing): Alexandr Gerlits, Vladislav Kobal, and Nurlan Alimov.

16:25 – Para Cross-Country Skiing

Women’s 10km Individual (Visually Impaired): Anna Gracheva.

The Paralympics officially began on March 7, and Kazakhstani athletes demonstrated the following results in biathlon:

Yerbol Khamitov secured 8th place, followed by Alexandr Gerlits in 11th, Sergey Ussoltsev in 18th, and Yuriy Berezin in 25th.

On March 8, biathlon competitions continued with the individual race. The Kazakh athletes delivered the following results:

Yerbol Khamitov finished in 6th place, Alexandr Gerlits took 9th, while Sergey Ussoltsev and Yuriy Berezin placed 21st and 22nd, respectively.

After a break in competition on March 9, Team Kazakhstan secured its first bronze medal of the Games on March 10. Para-cross-country skier Yerbol Khamitov finished third in the final of the sitting sprint event.

Kazakhstan is represented at the 2026 Winter Paralympics by seven athletes competing across two disciplines: biathlon and cross-country skiing. The delegation features a significant age range, from a 17-year-old debutant to a 51-year-old veteran, and includes highly decorated competitors such as a Paralympic bronze medalist, a World Champion, and a World Cup winner.





