Winter Olympics Day 2: Kazakh athletes’ schedule for February 8

At 4:30 p.m. Kazakhstan time, Amirgali Muratbekov, Vitaly Pukhkalo and Nail Bashmakov will contest the men’s skiathlon in cross-country skiing.

At 6:05 p.m., Vladislav Kireyev, Asset Dyussenov, Milana Geneva, and Aisha Rakysheva will take to the start line in the biathlon mixed relay.

It is worth noting that a total of 36 Kazakh athletes will compete in ten sports at the Games.

The Olympics are broadcast live on the Qazsport, Qazaqstan, Jibek Joly and Khabar TV channels.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that one of the members of the Kazakh team, Abzal Azhgaliyev, has shared his impressions of life in the Olympic village and the team’s mindset ahead of the Games.