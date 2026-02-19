Winter Olympics Day 13: Kazakh athletes’ schedule for February 19

The women’s singles figure skating competition is set to begin at 11:00 p.m. Kazakhstan time, with Sofya Samodelkina representing Kazakhstan in the free skate.

A total of 36 Kazakh athletes are competing in ten sports at the Games.

Earlier, it was reported that Sofya Samodelkina of Kazakhstan received a career-best score of 68.47 points in the women’s short program in figure skating, placing 12th and securing a spot among the top 24 skaters to advance to the free program.