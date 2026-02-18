Kazakh figure skater sets new personal record at 2026 Winter Olympics

Samodelkina received a career-best score of 68.47 points in the women’s short program, placing 12th and securing a spot among the top 24 skaters to advance to the free program.

Japan’s Ami Nakai led the short program with 78.71 points, ahead of teammate Kaori Sakamoto, who got 77.23 points, with American Alysa Liu standing third - 76.59 points.

The women’s singles free skating program is scheduled for February 19.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history on February 14, after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.