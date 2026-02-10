Winter Olympics 2026: Medal hope rises after Kazakhstani advances to freestyle moguls final

Navigating his way through bumps while balancing aerial jumps, Kolmakov scored 76.24 in the men's moguls Qualification 1. On the final standings after 30 athletes, Kolmakov was in ninth place.

Japanese Ikuma Horishima topped the men's moguls qualifying with a score of 85.42, followed by Canadian Julien Viel and Mikaël Kingsbury.

The Men's Moguls Final 1 is set to take place on February 12.

Earlier, Kazakhstani athletes came up empty in short track speed skating qualifying events, after Denis Nikisha failed in the men’s 1000m race, and Olga Tikhonova and Yana Khan in the women’s 500m race.

The country also failed to make it out of the short track speed skating mixed team relay qualification, as well as cross country skiing sprint classic qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani shooter Sofiya Shulzhenko produced a record-breaking performance at the 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Championships in New Delhi, India.