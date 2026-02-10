Sofiya Shulzhenko sets world and Asian records in women's 50m rifle 3 positions

Sofiya captured the women's 50m rifle three positions gold, setting a new world and Asian record of 358.2 in both senior and junior categories. Indian teammates won silver and bronze medals.

Additionally, Kazakhstan’s trio of Sofiya Shulzhenko, Arina Malinovskaya, and Elizaveta Bezrukova, claimed the top spot in the women's team event, with a combined total of 1,760.

To note, this year’s edition of the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championships gathered 320 athletes from 20 countries competing in rifle and pistol events in senior, junior, and youth categories in New Delhi. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 47 athletes in three age categories.

The tournament is set to run through February 13.

