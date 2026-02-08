Winter Olympics 2026: Kazakhstan’s women’s skiathlon results

The first event on the Olympic program was the women’s skiathlon (10 km + 10 km).

Two athletes represented Kazakhstan in the race. Xeniya Shalygina finished 53rd, while Nadezhda Stepashkina placed 60th.

The gold medal was won by Frida Karlsson of Sweden. Her compatriot Ebba Andersson took silver, while Heidi Weng of Norway completed the podium with bronze.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national team concluded its Davis Cup World Group playoff campaign following the singles match between Alexander Bublik and Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot.