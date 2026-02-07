How the Davis Cup tie ended for Kazakhstan

The encounter was tight and evenly contested, with the outcome decided by two tie breaks. Both sets ended 7:6 in favor of Monaco’s player.

Phоtо credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

Statistically, the rivals produced similar serving numbers. Each player landed 60 percent of first serves and won 79 percent of points on first serve. Vacherot proved slightly more precise in the key moments, finishing the match with 93 points won compared to 87 by Bublik.

Phоtо credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

Notably, the Kazakhstani tennis player took to the court for the singles match immediately after a demanding doubles encounter that lasted nearly three hours and featured three consecutive tie breaks. The singles match itself lasted 1 hour and 54 minutes.

As a result, Monaco defeated Kazakhstan 3:1 in the overall Davis Cup World Group playoff tie.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the doubles match of the Davis Cup World Group playoff between Kazakhstan and Monaco went to three consecutive tie breaks and lasted 2 hours and 52 minutes.