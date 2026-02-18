Winter Olympics 2026: Kazakhstan’s February 17 results

Chingiz Rakparov represented Kazakhstan in the Nordic combined large hill and pursuit event, finishing 32nd.

In figure skating, Sofya Samodelkina delivered her short program in the women’s event, earning a personal-best score of 68.47 points. The performance placed her 12th overall and secured her qualification for the free skate.

Meanwhile, the qualification rounds in freestyle skiing aerials were postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions and rescheduled for February 18 and 19.

Kazakhstan’s medal tally at these Games currently stands at one gold.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Team Kazakhstan has released its seven-athlete roster for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games.