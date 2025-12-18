Winners of Kazakhstan Figure Skating Championship revealed

In the men’s singles, Oleg Melnikov from Shymkent took first place with 200.78 points, followed by Dias Jirenbayev from Astana with 195.84 points, and Nikita Krivosheev from Almaty with 191.47 points.

In the women’s singles, Amira Irmatova from Almaty won with 145.15 points, while Zere Sarbalina and Nuriya Suleimen, both from Astana, took second and third places with 133.97 and 130.44 points, respectively.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani figure skater Sofia Samodelkina has clinched the bronze medal at the Challenger Series Golden Spin of Zagreb, Croatia.