EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Winners of Kazakhstan Figure Skating Championship revealed

    17:42, 18 December 2025

    The Kazakhstan Figure Skating Championship wrapped up in Pavlodar, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Winners of Kazakhstan Figure Skating Championship revealed
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    In the men’s singles, Oleg Melnikov from Shymkent took first place with 200.78 points, followed by Dias Jirenbayev from Astana with 195.84 points, and Nikita Krivosheev from Almaty with 191.47 points.

    In the women’s singles, Amira Irmatova from Almaty won with 145.15 points, while Zere Sarbalina and Nuriya Suleimen, both from Astana, took second and third places with 133.97 and 130.44 points, respectively.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani figure skater Sofia Samodelkina has clinched the bronze medal at the Challenger Series Golden Spin of Zagreb, Croatia.

    Figure skating Sport Kazakhstan Pavlodar
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All