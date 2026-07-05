Wimbledon shock: Philippines’ Alexandra Eala beats defending champion Swiatek

The 21-year-old Eala, seeded No. 29, claimed the biggest victory of her career on Centre Court, ending Swiatek’s title defense and becoming the first player from the Philippines to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam singles tournament.

Eala entered the Championships with strong momentum, having collected 11 grass-court victories this summer, including a win over Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion.

The opening set lasted 84 minutes, with Eala prevailing in a tense tiebreak before taking control of the second set as Swiatek committed 44 unforced errors.

“I’m into the second week of a Slam and it’s amazing for me,” an emotional Eala said after the match.

She also dedicated the victory to her family, supporters and young girls in her home country.

“It’s incredible to have my countrymen cheering me on, and knowing that we’re all in this together. This goes out to them, to my family – and to all the little girls with ruffled socks and chubby cheeks. It means the world,” Eala said.

Swiatek acknowledged her opponent’s performance after the match.

“Alexandra was more brave in important moments. It’s tough for me to accept [my] missed returns from the slow serves. It’s such a different rhythm,” said Polish star Swiatek.

The defeat ended Swiatek’s bid to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to defend the Wimbledon women’s singles title.

Eala will now look to continue her breakthrough run as she competes for a place in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s top women’s singles player, Elena Rybakina, ranked world No. 2, had lost in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships to Belgium’s Elise Mertens, ranked 25th.