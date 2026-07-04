Elena Rybakina out of Wimbledon 2026

The match ended with a score of 6–7 (4–7), 1–6.

Their clash lasted for 1 hour 33 minutes.

Elena Rybakina recorded 2 aces, 6 double faults, and converted 2 of 10 break points.

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, ends her run this year at the round of 16 stage.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva and Alexander Shevchenko were eliminated from the singles draw at Wimbledon 2026 in the opening round.