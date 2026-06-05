Wimbledon locks in exclusive betting and data rights for years to come

The renewed agreement with the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club extends beyond 2026 and allows Sportradar Group AG to continue the exclusive worldwide distribution of official Wimbledon data and audiovisual betting rights for both the main draw and qualifying competitions.

Iconic is an understatement... 🎾



We’ve announced a multi-year extension with the All England Club, hosts of @Wimbledon, for official data and AV betting rights, complementing our industry-leading tennis coverage.



Learn more: https://t.co/TMtUTSVd14 pic.twitter.com/9Ils6aZM23 — Sportradar (@Sportradar) June 4, 2026

The deal also includes integrity services aimed at safeguarding the tournament and ensuring the global distribution of accurate official match data.

“The Championships is one of the most iconic properties in global sport,” said Moritz Gloeckler, Executive Vice President for Rights and Strategic Projects. “By integrating advanced live markets and micro betting capabilities, we’re enabling our partners to deliver more immersive engagement throughout every point, game and set,” he added.

The agreement further strengthens the company's tennis portfolio, which includes three of the four Grand Slam tournaments: French Open, Wimbledon Championships and US Open. In total, the provider distributes data from more than 40,000 tennis matches annually.

Paul Davies, Associate Director of Broadcast, Production and Media Rights at the All England Club, welcomed the extension.

“We are pleased to extend our relationship and establish our first direct agreement for the distribution of Wimbledon’s official data and audiovisual betting rights,” he said. “Ensuring that accurate, official data from The Championships is delivered globally is important for protecting the integrity of our event while supporting innovation in how fans engage with the sport,” Davies added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Google employee had been arrested in the United States on allegations of using confidential company information to place profitable wagers on the prediction market platform Polymarket.