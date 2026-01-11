Will Smith wears traditional Kazakh chapan gifted by local travel blogger

The blogger, known on social media as @bydastann, met the movie star at an event in Dubai. Dastan was invited to an Instagram-hosted gathering attended by globally renowned bloggers and public figures. It was there that he spontaneously decided to gift the actor a Kazakh chapan.

Before Smith’s performance, Dastan prepared the chapan and planned to present it to the star. He shared his intentions in an Instagram story shortly before Smith took the stage:

"Will Smith will come out here in five minutes. I’ve taken a seat in the front row, prepared the chapan, and I’ll try to put it on him. Pray for me," Dastan said before the event began.

After the performance, the blogger managed to approach the stage and drape the chapan over Will Smith. He later reflected on the moment:

"He’s wearing our chapan," Dastan commented.

According to him, the encounter was entirely unexpected and happened very quickly.

"Wow. Imagine this: putting a chapan on Will Smith completely out of the blue. Nobody else got a chance to take a photo with him — only I did," Dastan shared in an Instagram story.

Dastan Mukhamedrahim is known on Instagram for his atmospheric videos showcasing the natural beauty of Kazakhstan. His clips feature endless steppes, mountainous landscapes, blooming poppy fields, tulip-covered slopes, and remote corners of the country rarely visited by tourists. For nearly nine years, he has been traveling across Kazakhstan’s regions, filming natural landscapes and presenting the country from a non-tourist perspective.

His page has over 1.3 million followers. Dastan’s videos regularly reach audiences beyond Kazakhstan, garnering millions of views and likes.

In the comments, international users often admit that they are discovering Kazakhstan’s nature for the first time and are amazed by its scale and diversity.

