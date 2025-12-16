Book on 21st-century Kazakh traditions and values unveiled in Astana

According to the Senate’s press service, Maulen Ashimbayev emphasized the symbolic importance of holding the presentation on the eve of the national Independence Day, a moment when meaning, values, and long-term priorities resonate more strongly than lofty slogans.

He also emphasized the publication’s important mission in strengthening national identity and shaping a new public ethic. As noted, these key areas receive special attention from the Head of State.

“Today’s discussion on identity is closely tied to the ideological framework set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Head of State places particular emphasis on shaping a new public ethic, promoting a culture of responsible behavior, advancing the principle of ‘Law and Order,’ and strengthening the ideology of Adal Azamat — an honest, educated, and mature citizen committed to serving society. These themes were also explored in my article published in the Vremya (Time) newspaper as part of the ‘Logic of Reforms’ series, where I described national identity as a key pillar of modern Kazakhstan, alongside strong state institutions and a sustainable economy,” the Senate Speaker said, thanking the authors for their extensive research and efforts.

The book was written by renowned scholars whose work has long played a significant role in both academic and public discourse. Among them are Alima Bissenova, Sultan Akimbekov, and Radik Temirgaliyev, who are actively involved in Senate initiatives, including the Expert Club and Taldau Mektebi (School of Analytics).

At the same time, Maulen Ashimbayev noted that the publication’s uniqueness lies in its interdisciplinary approach, which blends philosophical depth, cultural intuition, and historical sensitivity with empirical research. The collection explores rituals and clan identity, commemorative practices, the transformation of family relations, emerging forms of urban life, and shifts in values. Taken together, these themes offer readers a vivid, multi-layered, and dynamic portrait of national culture.

