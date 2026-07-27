EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Wildfires in France and Spain: 300,000 evacuated

    07:25, 27 July 2026

    French firefighters are continuing to battle fast‑moving wildfires in southwestern France, where more than 300,000 people have been evacuated, Qazinform News Agency learned from WAM.

    Wildfires in France and Spain: 300,000 evacuated
    Photo credit: @francesafetytra /X

    Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez warned that the situation remains “extremely dangerous.”

    Bordeaux Mayor Thomas Cazenave said authorities do not currently plan to evacuate the UNESCO World Heritage‑listed city of 270,000 residents but are prepared to act if conditions worsen. He noted that the flames are concentrated south of Bordeaux, about 25-30 kilometres from the city centre and roughly 15 kilometres from the metropolitan area near Martignas‑sur‑Jalle. The town of Martignas‑sur‑Jalle, home to 8,000 people, has already been evacuated as a precaution.

    In Spain, wildfires are spreading across Madrid, Ávila, Toledo and Castellón, affecting more than 121,000 people and burning around 20,000 hectares, according to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition. Spanish firefighting teams, supported by aircraft from Greece, Italy and Portugal, are working to contain the blazes. Since the start of the year, wildfires in Spain have destroyed 132,000 hectares of land.

    Earlier, it was reported, that the final stage of the 2026 Tour de France has been shortened and rerouted due to devastating wildfires in southwestern France

    Spain France Wildfires World News Incidents EU
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All