Wildfires in France and Spain: 300,000 evacuated

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez warned that the situation remains “extremely dangerous.”

Bordeaux Mayor Thomas Cazenave said authorities do not currently plan to evacuate the UNESCO World Heritage‑listed city of 270,000 residents but are prepared to act if conditions worsen. He noted that the flames are concentrated south of Bordeaux, about 25-30 kilometres from the city centre and roughly 15 kilometres from the metropolitan area near Martignas‑sur‑Jalle. The town of Martignas‑sur‑Jalle, home to 8,000 people, has already been evacuated as a precaution.

In Spain, wildfires are spreading across Madrid, Ávila, Toledo and Castellón, affecting more than 121,000 people and burning around 20,000 hectares, according to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition. Spanish firefighting teams, supported by aircraft from Greece, Italy and Portugal, are working to contain the blazes. Since the start of the year, wildfires in Spain have destroyed 132,000 hectares of land.

Europe is burning. France + Spain: 250,000+ people evacuated this weekend alone. France: 98,000 hectares destroyed, a new national record. Worst wildfire crisis in the country’s history.



Even the Tour de France had to cut its final stage. When wildfires cancel the Tour de… pic.twitter.com/DOXFbJj8bZ — France Safety Travel (@francesafetytra) July 26, 2026

A long and difficult night passed as a large wildfire forced the evacuation of 16,000 people in La Vall d’Uixo, Castellón Province, Valencia, Spain. pic.twitter.com/CqDMfpyBri — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 26, 2026

Please help us Friends and Clerics in our thoughts and prayers for the Firefighter’s and Paramedics in France and Spain.



Emergency Services are trying desperately to move over 350.000 in Spain alone due to these Fires. God Love Them. pic.twitter.com/J6oSPvkC1E — France Safety Travel (@francesafetytra) July 26, 2026

Earlier, it was reported, that the final stage of the 2026 Tour de France has been shortened and rerouted due to devastating wildfires in southwestern France.