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    Wildfire prompts evacuations on Greece's Paros Island

    04:29, 30 July 2026

    Firefighters are battling an out-of-control wildfire on the Greek island of Paros in the Aegean Sea, prompting authorities to evacuate several communities as the flames spread, SPA reports.

    Wildfire prompts evacuations on Greece's Paros Island
    Image: AI-generated/ChatGPT

    Residents were instructed to head to nearby beaches, with no initial reports of injuries or property damage.

    Dozens of firefighters have been deployed since yesterday, with reinforcements requested from neighboring islands and the mainland.

    Greece has not experienced major heatwaves so far this year; however, in recent years, prolonged periods of extreme heat, drought, and strong winds have created ideal conditions for wildfires.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that French firefighters continue battling fast-moving wildfires in southwestern France, where more than 300,000 people had been evacuated.

     

    Wildfires Greece Europe Natural disasters Climate change World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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