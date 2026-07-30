Wildfire prompts evacuations on Greece's Paros Island

Residents were instructed to head to nearby beaches, with no initial reports of injuries or property damage.

Dozens of firefighters have been deployed since yesterday, with reinforcements requested from neighboring islands and the mainland.

Greece has not experienced major heatwaves so far this year; however, in recent years, prolonged periods of extreme heat, drought, and strong winds have created ideal conditions for wildfires.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that French firefighters continue battling fast-moving wildfires in southwestern France, where more than 300,000 people had been evacuated.