EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Wildfire in Kostanay region extinguished

    12:04, 6 April 2025

    Rescuers successfully contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to the forest area, with the total affected land reaching 700 hectares, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Wildfire in Kostanay region extinguished
    Photo credit: A screenshot from a video

    More than 80 people, 25 units of equipment, and a fire train were involved in the firefighting efforts.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire has been extinguished over an area of approximately 700 hectares.

    The Kostanay region's Emergency Situations Department reminded that during the fire season, it's crucial to follow safety rules, and at the first signs of a fire, people should immediately report it by calling 112.

    As reported earlier, a forest fire in the territory of the Morozov branch of the Semey Ormany reserve in the Abai region was fully localized.

    Wildfires Fires Regions Incidents Kostanay region
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All