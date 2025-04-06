Wildfire in Kostanay region extinguished

More than 80 people, 25 units of equipment, and a fire train were involved in the firefighting efforts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire has been extinguished over an area of approximately 700 hectares.

The Kostanay region's Emergency Situations Department reminded that during the fire season, it's crucial to follow safety rules, and at the first signs of a fire, people should immediately report it by calling 112.

As reported earlier, a forest fire in the territory of the Morozov branch of the Semey Ormany reserve in the Abai region was fully localized.