Over 1,200 ha affected by large fire in Abai region

Emergency services from East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Abai regions, as well as the regional police department, Semey Ormany and Ertis Ormany institutions, and local executive authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Additional forces and equipment from the Karaganda region and the city of Astana have also been deployed.

"Preliminary data shows that the fire has affected an area of 1,200 ha, including 800 ha of steppe and 400 ha of forest," the akimat stated.

The akim (governor) of the region, Berik Uali, along with representatives from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, conducted an aerial survey of the area this morning, including the Sosnovsky forestry of the Morozov branch, which was impacted by the fire.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Abai region

"We carefully examined the affected area from the helicopter. At the moment, it is crucial that the fire is completely extinguished. The situation regarding the safety of settlements and residents is under control," said the regional head.

A total of 419 people and approximately 140 units of equipment were involved in firefighting efforts.

It is worth noting that strong winds of up to 18 m/s contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, with the steppe fire partially transitioning into the forested area of the Morozov branch of the "Semey Ormany" State Forest Reserve, under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

