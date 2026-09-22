Wildfire in Kazakhstan’s Bayanaul National Park burns 480 hectares

Nearly six days have passed since the fire was contained, but firefighters have yet to completely extinguish it.

The fire was first reported on September 14 in the Dalba forest district. During the initial days, changing wind direction and strong winds caused the flames to spread rapidly.

A BO-105 helicopter and Mi-8 helicopters equipped with water-dropping systems from the state institution Kazavialesookhrana were deployed to conduct aerial reconnaissance and transport personnel and equipment needed to contain and extinguish the fire.

The fire was contained on September 16. Work is currently focused on fully extinguishing the remaining fire, monitoring the affected area and preventing renewed outbreaks, Bayanaul National Park Director Almaz Zhumashev told Qazinform.

According to preliminary data, nearly 480 hectares of land have been burned. A total of 135 people and 41 vehicles have been involved in firefighting operations.

Zhumashev said one of the main reasons the fire has been difficult to extinguish is that the flames have reached the roots of trees.

During forest fires, flames can spread not only across the surface but also underground. When a thick layer of peat or dry organic matter catches fire, the flames can spread to tree roots. Such fires may not be visible from the outside and can continue smoldering underground for weeks or even months, said Zhumashev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported two pilots had been killed in a crash during firefighting operations in U.S. California.