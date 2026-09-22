Two pilots killed in crash during firefighting operations in U.S. California

The helicopter went down at approximately 2:55 p.m. local time (2155 GMT) in Mariposa County, with two people aboard, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash.

The helicopter had been supporting efforts to contain the Dome Fire, which was 15% contained as of Monday, according to the National Park Service.

The fire was first reported on September 15 near Chilnualna Falls in the Wawona area. The blaze has led to the closure of some trails and backcountry areas, while Yosemite National Park remains open to visitors.

Earlier, Qazinform reported three people had been killed and another had been hospitalized after a helicopter crashed and caught fire on Tuesday evening, September 15, in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles, US.