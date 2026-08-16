Wildfire in Belgium's High Fens affects more than 2,700 hectares

The fire broke out at around 1:06 p.m. on August 14 in the municipality of Baelen in Liège Province. More than 100 Belgian and German firefighters, around 70 police officers, 20 civil protection workers, 40 military personnel, and about a dozen medical and psychosocial emergency responders remained deployed during the night. Farmers and staff from the Walloon Nature and Forest Department also assisted the operation. In total, about 50 emergency vehicles were involved.

Several areas of the fire remained active as of 8 a.m. Sunday, although the defensive line around evacuated areas was holding. No homes had been affected, but the fire remained close to residential areas and heavy smoke was reported. Evacuated residents were not yet allowed to return home, and authorities said it was too early to determine when they would be able to do so.

Changing wind direction repeatedly complicated firefighting efforts despite relatively weak winds. Helicopters operated by the Belgian Federal Police and the Netherlands resumed aerial operations after daybreak, with aircraft particularly important on the eastern front of the fire, where access from the ground is difficult or impossible.

Several roads and facilities remain closed to facilitate the response. Access to the Eupen and Gileppe dams has been restricted, while the N68 and N672 roads near Herbiester remain closed. Tourism on Robertville Lake has also been limited to the Robertville-les-Bains beach, with boats prohibited so that helicopters can use the lake to collect water for firefighting.

Emergency services are also treating injured or distressed animals where conditions allow, in coordination with wildlife rescue organizations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Greece issued a high wildfire alert for Sunday amid strong winds.