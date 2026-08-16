Greece issues high wildfire alert for Sunday amid strong winds

The warning covers Attica, comprising the island of Kythira; the regions of Viotia and Evia, including Skyros; the Cyclades islands; and Crete.

The Red Code warning calls for the full mobilisation of emergency personnel and equipment and requires local and regional authorities to activate emergency coordination bodies and prepare for potential forest fires.

The national weather service predicted mostly clear skies, with northerly winds of 6 to 7 on the Beaufort scale in the Aegean and locally stronger winds in eastern Greece. Winds were expected to ease later Sunday.

As written earlier, a major wildfire forced evacuations in the northern Greek summer resort of Halkidiki.