Wildfire destroys dozens of homes in US state of Nevada

The so-called Hawk Fire in hilly terrain on the outskirts of Reno has destroyed 32 homes and damaged another six, according to preliminary assessments. Fire chief Richard Edwards warned the figures were likely to rise.

The fire has spread rapidly since Saturday, most recently burning through more than 6,000 hectares. Seven people, including three firefighters, have been injured, authorities said.

As written before, wildfire in Belgium's High Fens affects more than 2,700 hectares.