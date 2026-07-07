Wildfire continues to spread in France’s Pyrénées-Orientales

Speaking during a visit to the town of Ille-sur-Têt, Laurent Nuñez said the wildfire has been “stabilized in a number of areas but is not completely contained yet.” He added that the fire continues to spread along both its left and right flanks.

More than 800 firefighters are battling the blaze, and about 20 wildfires are currently burning across France, according to the minister.

Cet après-midi, je me suis rendu dans les Pyrénées-Orientales, où le feu de forêt de Trevillach n’est toujours pas fixé après avoir déjà parcouru près de 4 900 hectares.



J’y ai rencontré les sapeurs-pompiers civils et militaires, les gendarmes, les associations agréées de… pic.twitter.com/se2CeMyHEm — Laurent Nuñez (@NunezLaurent) July 6, 2026

Meanwhile, Prefect Pierre Regnault de la Mothe urged residents to strictly follow official safety instructions. Authorities have advised people not to return to evacuated areas, avoid nonessential travel, and rely only on official sources for updates while firefighting operations continue.

Officials said that public vigilance and compliance with emergency measures remain essential to ensure safety as efforts to contain the fire continue.

Pierre REGNAULT de la MOTHE , préfet des Pyrénées-Orientales rappelle les consignes essentielles face à l'incendie en cours.



⚠️ Respectez les consignes des autorités, n'essayez pas de regagner les secteurs évacués, évitez tout déplacement non indispensable et informez-vous… pic.twitter.com/gN94fxi3KH — Préfet des Pyrénées-Orientales (@Prefet66) July 6, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France recorded 2,025 additional deaths during the exceptional heat wave that struck the country in late June, with nearly 9,000 deaths electronically certified nationwide from June 22 to June 28.