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    Wildfire continues to spread in France's Pyrénées-Orientales

    01:24, 7 July 2026

    A major wildfire in the French Pyrenees, in southern France, remains only partially contained after burning about 4,900 hectares in the Aspres massif, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said on Monday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Wildfire continues to spread in France’s Pyrénées-Orientales
    Collage: Canva / Kazinform

    Speaking during a visit to the town of Ille-sur-Têt, Laurent Nuñez said the wildfire has been “stabilized in a number of areas but is not completely contained yet.” He added that the fire continues to spread along both its left and right flanks.

    More than 800 firefighters are battling the blaze, and about 20 wildfires are currently burning across France, according to the minister.

    Meanwhile, Prefect Pierre Regnault de la Mothe urged residents to strictly follow official safety instructions. Authorities have advised people not to return to evacuated areas, avoid nonessential travel, and rely only on official sources for updates while firefighting operations continue.

    Officials said that public vigilance and compliance with emergency measures remain essential to ensure safety as efforts to contain the fire continue.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France recorded 2,025 additional deaths during the exceptional heat wave that struck the country in late June, with nearly 9,000 deaths electronically certified nationwide from June 22 to June 28.

    Wildfires France Natural disasters Incidents World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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