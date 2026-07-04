France records nearly 9,000 deaths during June heatwave

The increase coincided with the peak of a major heat wave that affected much of the country.

French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said the figures remain provisional because electronic death certificates do not cover all deaths recorded nationwide.

Authorities cautioned that the current data should be interpreted carefully and may underestimate the full impact of the heat wave.

Electronic death certificates account for around 60% of deaths nationwide, although coverage varies significantly across regions, according to officials.

France has experienced several days of exceptionally high temperatures, with many regions recording temperatures above 35C (95F).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a large part of Western Europe had been gripped by a sweltering heatwave that shattered temperature records across many countries and left tens of thousands of people without power in France.