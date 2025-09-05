Wildfire contained and extinguished in Kostanay region

To fight the blaze, forces and resources were mobilized from various agencies, including the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the Kostanay Region's Akimat and its executive bodies, the Second Rescue Battalion, Territorial Defense military units, the National Guard, the Police Academy, and forestry services. A KazAviaSpas helicopter of the Emergencies Ministry was also deployed to the scene.

As Kazinform earlier reported, the grassland fire had spread across the border of two districts in the Kostanay region amid strong winds.