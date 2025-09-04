Kostanay region fighting wildfire amid strong winds

The dry grass fire was initially detected between the villages of Milysai of Zhangeldy district and Bistau of Kamysty district through satellite monitoring at the Command Center of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the press service of the Kostanay region's Department of Emergency Situations, the firefighting efforts are being complicated by a strong, gusty wind. However, fire brigades are working with local authorities to plow a firebreak around the perimeter to prevent the blaze from spreading.

Officials say there is currently no threat to nearby settlements.

More than 500 personnel and around 80 units of equipment from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, local government bodies, forestry, the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the military have been mobilized to fight the fire. A drone is being used for monitoring, while a Mi-8 helicopter from Kazavias-PAS is providing aerial support.

The total area of the wildfire is still to be determined.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that the EU faced the worst wildfire season on record.