Wildfire breaks out southeast of Athens with strong winds

The fire began in the Manoutso area, rapidly spreading through residential and forested areas, including dry grasslands and farmland, according to Greece's national broadcaster ERT.

The fire front has extended over seven kilometers, damaging several houses and cutting off some roads, ERT said.

Strong winds at seven to eight on the Beaufort scale, with gusts up to nine, along with thick smoke, have hampered firefighting efforts, complicating aerial and ground operations.

Authorities have issued multiple emergency alerts urging residents to evacuate. The Hellenic Police said at least 10 elderly residents have been safely evacuated.

As reported previously, one person died and nine were injured as the southern French department of Aude continues to battle the "biggest fire of the summer" since Tuesday.