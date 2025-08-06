1 dead, 9 injured as southern France battles 'biggest fire of summer'

One woman was found dead in her home, and two civilians, along with seven firefighters, were injured, the Aude prefect said.

While the fire remains active, one person is also reported missing.

A fire broke out on August 5 at around 4:15 p.m. (1415 GMT) in the commune of Ribaute. The fire is spreading very rapidly and has already scorched 11,100 hectares (27,000 acres) across 15 communes.

Massive resources have been deployed. 1,500 firefighters worked through the night at the scene, and an additional 320 firefighters are being sent in, the statement noted.

Meteo-France also warned Tuesday that the heat will intensify by Thursday afternoon, especially in the south, with temperatures well above seasonal norms.

Meanwhile, the southwestern Spanish city of Cadiz has also been battling a wildfire since Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of more than 5,000 vehicles and a significant number of people from the area, according to public broadcaster RTVE.

Another fire also broke out Tuesday in the city of A Coruna at emergency level 2 due to its proximity to population centers, affecting at least 20 hectares (around 50 acres).

The Spanish meteorological agency Aemet has placed several regions under orange alert until Friday, with temperatures expected to reach 42C (108F).

Portugal has also been battling wildfires since Tuesday, with the fire in the city of Amarante remaining active, according to the public broadcaster RTP News.

Lisbon declared a state of alert until Aug. 7 as a new heatwave intensified over the weekend.

More than 100 municipalities across the country are at maximum risk of fire on Wednesday.

As reported previously, a heat wave triggers wildfire alerts across southern France, Spain, and Portugal.