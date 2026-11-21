Alexey Kulikov has been appointed as the company’s new CEO.

Wildberries said the leadership change will not affect the group’s day-to-day operations.

Tatyana Kim continues to focus on the strategic development of the RWB group, the company’s press service said.

The company noted that Wildberries became part of RWB in 2024, with operational activities transferred to RWB, the group’s key entity. As the group expanded its ecosystem and acquired new businesses, Wildberries retained ownership of some RWB assets. Therefore, the appointment of a new CEO does not impact the group’s operational processes, the company said.

As written before, Wildberries currently leases around 46,000 square meters of warehouse space in Kazakhstan. At the same time, two logistics hubs are under construction in Almaty and Astana, with both facilities expected to become operational in early 2027.