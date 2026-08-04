Kazakhstan confirms: No new Wildberries warehouses planned

According to the minister, Wildberries currently leases around 46,000 square meters of warehouse space in Kazakhstan. At the same time, two logistics hubs are under construction in Almaty and Astana, with both facilities expected to become operational in early 2027.

Shakkaliyev noted that these projects had been announced well before recent developments and are being implemented as part of the company's plans to expand its Kazakhstan operations.

"As previously announced, the company is building a logistics hub of about 160,000 square meters in Almaty, which is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of next year. Another facility of around 100,000 square meters is under construction in Astana. These projects were announced in advance as part of the development plans for the company's local subsidiary," he said.

The ministry, however, did not confirm reports about any additional warehouse projects. Shakkaliyev said that even if such plans were to emerge, they would not require Government approval or involvement.

"Anyone with available capacity or warehouse space is free to negotiate such projects without our approval or regulation. As a government body, we have not received any requests or official proposals," the minister said.

As written earlier, business entities grew by 20.4% in Kazakhstan.