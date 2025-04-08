Wild wind uproots trees, rips off roofs in Almaty

A video shared on social media shows a moment when a large tree falls on a car and strong winds rip off roofs and street signs.

Rains caused flooding on some streets and temporary power outages.

The city emergencies department warned of thunderstorms and high wind gusting up to 18 m/s on the night of April 8. It urges everyone to avoid trips to the mountains and observe safety measures.

Earlier, Kazhydromet warned of heavy rain, thunderstorms and wild winds of 15-20 m/s.

As written before, the cyclone is forecast to bring thundershowers to most of Kazakhstan and heavy rains to the country's central and eastern regions today. High wind and fog are in store across the country.