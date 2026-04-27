Wild wind rips off roofs and uproots trees in Karaganda region

Roofs were partially torn off three residential buildings, and a parked car was damaged in Karaganda. Trees were uprooted across the city.

In Abai, roofs of two five-story apartment buildings were damaged, while in Osakarovsk district, the roof of a school building was affected.

In Karkaraly, a two-story residential building sustained damage, and a disused metal chimney collapsed at boiler house No. 2.

Mayor Meiram Kozhukhov noted that residents had been warned of adverse weather. Emergency services and local authorities promptly cleared dangerous debris and repaired damaged areas.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors where possible and avoid parking vehicles under trees.

Despite destruction, no casualties or injuries were reported, and the situation remains under control.

Earlier, the Mets forecast unstable weather to persist across most of the country, bringing rains and thunderstorms, hail, and squall, with heavy rains predicted in the northern part.