Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms, squalls on Sunday

According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, the west and southeast are to expect no precipitation. The country is to brace for strong wind, fog, as well as dust storm in the south.

The north, east of West Kazakhstan, west, north of Kostanay, north of Aktobe regions will face the frost risk with temperatures to drop as low as -3C at night.

Fire danger is expected to be high in the east of Zhetysu, center of Abai, southeast of East Kazakhstan regions. Extreme fire danger is forecast for the south of Zhetysu region.