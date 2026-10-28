Wild maral deer spotted at Almaty Nature Reserve

Maral deer can weigh up to 300 kilograms and are found throughout the reserve at elevations of 1,200 to 3,500 meters above sea level. According to the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, they inhabit mixed and coniferous forests, as well as subalpine and alpine areas.

"The most distinctive feature of male maral deer is their large, branching antlers. They shed their old antlers every year in March and April, after which new ones begin to grow. Females do not have antlers," the committee said.

With its impressive appearance and natural habitat among towering mountains and dense forests, the maral is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful representatives of Kazakhstan's wildlife.

Previously, Qazinform reported that a rare ermine had been spotted in Kazakhstan's Kaindy Gorge.