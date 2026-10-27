Rare ermine spotted in Kazakhstan's Kaindy Gorge

The footage was recorded by Koishybayev, a state inspector with the Karabulak forestry service.

“Small but incredibly agile! Just look at this adorable little creature!” the national park said in a statement.

The ermine (Mustela erminea) is a small predator belonging to the weasel family. Despite its tiny size, it is remarkably fast, agile, and cautious. It feeds mainly on small rodents, helping maintain the natural balance of the ecosystem.

The animal also changes its coat with the seasons. Its fur is reddish-brown in summer but turns snow-white in winter, providing natural camouflage that helps it avoid predators and approach prey unnoticed.

Earlier, a rare wolverine was captured on camera at Kazakhstan's Markakol Nature Reserve.