Wild boar family spotted at Astana Reservoir for first time

The footage shows a female wild boar and several piglets roaming freely around the reservoir, much to the surprise of staff working at the site.

The ministry noted that the sighting highlights the role of reservoirs not only as essential infrastructure but also as part of the natural habitat for wildlife.

Meanwhile, reconstruction work is underway at the Astana Reservoir, which regulates the flow of the Esil River and provides water to the capital.

The project is designed to improve the reservoir's reliability and stability while ensuring its continued safe operation.

For the second consecutive year, work is also being carried out to remove accumulated silt from the reservoir using new dredging equipment.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a wild boar family and a roe deer had been caught on camera at the Buiratau National Park.