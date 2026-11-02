Kazakhstan's Buiratau National Park reveals its autumn wildlife

Photo credit: The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

The photographs offer a glimpse into the natural lives of the park's wildlife, capturing their cautious behavior, freedom, and beauty in their natural habitat.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

According to park staff, the images reflect the preservation of wildlife and the stability of the ecosystem within the protected area, while highlighting the importance of continued conservation efforts.

Previously, Qazinform reported that a rare ermine had been spotted in Kazakhstan's Kaindy Gorge.