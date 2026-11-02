Kazakhstan's Buiratau National Park reveals its autumn wildlife
19:09, 2 November 2026
Wild animals and birds inhabiting Kazakhstan's Buiratau National Park have been captured on camera amid the autumn scenery by a wildlife specialist from the park's Yereymentau branch, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
The photographs offer a glimpse into the natural lives of the park's wildlife, capturing their cautious behavior, freedom, and beauty in their natural habitat.
According to park staff, the images reflect the preservation of wildlife and the stability of the ecosystem within the protected area, while highlighting the importance of continued conservation efforts.
Previously, Qazinform reported that a rare ermine had been spotted in Kazakhstan's Kaindy Gorge.