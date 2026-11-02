EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakhstan's Buiratau National Park reveals its autumn wildlife

    19:09, 2 November 2026

    Wild animals and birds inhabiting Kazakhstan's Buiratau National Park have been captured on camera amid the autumn scenery by a wildlife specialist from the park's Yereymentau branch, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. 

    Kazakhstan's Buiratau National Park reveals its autumn wildlife
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources
    Kazakhstan's Buiratau National Park reveals its autumn wildlife
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

    The photographs offer a glimpse into the natural lives of the park's wildlife, capturing their cautious behavior, freedom, and beauty in their natural habitat.

    Kazakhstan's Buiratau National Park reveals its autumn wildlife
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

    According to park staff, the images reflect the preservation of wildlife and the stability of the ecosystem within the protected area, while highlighting the importance of continued conservation efforts.

    Previously, Qazinform reported that a rare ermine had been spotted in Kazakhstan's Kaindy Gorge.

    Animals Ecology Kazakhstan Nature reserves Nature
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All