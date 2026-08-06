Why workplace suicides keep haunting France

According to France Inter, two employees working in different departments within the Prime Minister's Office died by suicide in March 2026, while two other staff members have attempted suicide in recent months, including one at work. Three internal investigations are underway, and prosecutors have been notified following allegations of workplace harassment and endangerment.

The Prime Minister's Office, which coordinates government operations and supports the head of government, is rarely the focus of public attention. However, the recent incidents have prompted an unusual legal notification under Article 40 of France's Code of Criminal Procedure, which requires public officials to report suspected crimes or offenses to prosecutors.

One case involves a senior civil servant identified only as Laura, who allegedly endured more than a year of workplace mistreatment after changes in management. According to her lawyer, she was gradually excluded from meetings, removed from the organizational chart, publicly mocked, and eventually reassigned to an isolated basement office. Despite repeated requests for help through her union, senior management, occupational health services, and an internal workplace distress program, the only solution reportedly offered was to transfer her elsewhere.

An internal audit concluded that she was experiencing severe work-related distress. In April, she attempted suicide at a train station but was stopped by a bystander. She was later hospitalized because of suicide risk. She has since filed a criminal complaint, and Paris prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into the allegations.

According to France Inter, the broader picture extends beyond a single case. In October 2025, another employee at the Directorate for Legal and Administrative Information attempted suicide at work. Less than six months later, a project manager working remotely for the General Secretariat for Investment died by suicide after what internal documents described as a confrontation with a supervisor amid management dysfunction. Days later, a 59-year-old employee of the General Secretariat of the Government died by suicide after jumping in front of a train. The legal referral states that he had already been identified as experiencing work-related distress during an ongoing departmental reorganization.

The Prime Minister's Office said support services were provided after each incident. It also said preventing psychosocial risks is a priority and noted that its Vigisouffrance support system received 66 referrals in 2025, up from 44 the previous year.

Employees and union representatives interviewed by France Inter describe an organization under mounting pressure from repeated political transitions and long-term administrative reforms. France has had 4 governments in 2 years, bringing frequent leadership changes, reorganizations and shifting management priorities. Staff also point to years of mergers, workforce reductions and increasing use of contract employees, which they say have weakened team cohesion.

Several employees also criticized what they described as increasingly aggressive management practices. According to France Inter, some managers recruited from the private sector have introduced a more confrontational leadership style that clashes with the traditions of France's civil service. Lawyer Christelle Mazza described an environment of "ultra-competition," where employees feel pressured to outperform colleagues to secure limited career opportunities.

The latest events have inevitably drawn comparisons with one of France's most notorious corporate scandals.

Between 2006 and 2009, at least 19 employees at France Télécom, now known as Orange, died by suicide, while 12 others attempted suicide and several more experienced severe depression. Many left notes blaming their working conditions.

The crisis unfolded during an aggressive restructuring aimed at eliminating 22,000 jobs without mass layoffs. According to Harvard Business School case studies, employees were subjected to repeated transfers, demotions, public humiliation, strict monitoring and prolonged uncertainty designed to encourage voluntary departures. Managers were reportedly rewarded based on the number of employees who left their teams.

In 2019, a French court found former executives guilty of institutional moral harassment, ruling that the problem was not the workforce reduction itself but the methods used to achieve it. The court concluded that management had deliberately created a climate of psychological pressure that endangered employees.

Researchers say the France Télécom case exposed how organizational practices can become a public health issue. A study published in the Journal of Public Mental Health notes that France has treated workplace suicide as a recognized public health phenomenon for years. Unlike many countries, workplace suicides can be investigated as work-related accidents if a connection to employment is established, and 1 in 5 employee suicides reported to French authorities has been officially recognized as work-related.

The same study argues that workplace suicide is rarely caused by a single factor. Instead, it is typically associated with prolonged exposure to job insecurity, organizational restructuring, work intensification, psychological harassment, loss of professional identity and deteriorating working conditions, often alongside personal vulnerabilities.

In response to the latest incidents, unions representing employees in the Prime Minister's Office have secured broader investigations into psychosocial risks across the administration. An external review covering all departments is expected to begin in the coming months.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that suicide among adolescents and young adults in the Americas had risen.