Why working abroad strengthened a TCO advisor’s commitment to Kazakhstan

You have had the opportunity to work on international assignments, including at Chevron’s Barrow Island operations in Australia and the Richmond Refinery in California. How did these experiences change your view of the oil and gas industry - and what did they make you appreciate about working in Kazakhstan?

My international assignments in Australia and the USA gave me a much broader perspective on our industry and, in many ways, changed how I view my own role within it.

One of the first things I noticed was how different the cultures were. The way people communicate, solve problems, build professional relationships, and develop work processes varied significantly from what I was accustomed to in Kazakhstan. At first, those differences stood out, but over time I realized that despite taking different paths, everyone was working toward the same destination: safe and reliable operation of the facility. That was one of the biggest lessons for me. There is no single formula for success in our industry, but there are common values that transcend geography, culture, and organization.

I was particularly impressed by the Richmond Refinery. Compared to Tengiz, the refinery is smaller in scale, yet it requires the same level of organizational commitment, discipline, and attention to detail. It reinforced my appreciation for the amount of coordination, teamwork, and leadership that goes into operating any process facility safely, regardless of size.

In Australia, I had the opportunity to work alongside teams supporting Chevron’s major LNG operations. What fascinated me was seeing a complex facility comparable in scale and sophistication to what we have at TCO, while still observing clear differences in how work was planned, organized, and executed. The approaches were different, the processes were different, and even the day-to-day interactions were different. Yet the outcome was the same: a relentless focus on safety, reliability, and operational excellence. It demonstrated that world-class performance can be achieved in different ways, as long as there is a strong culture and commitment behind it.

Photo credit: from Arailym Alikhanova's personal archive

On a personal level, these assignments were especially meaningful because my first international travel as a mechanical engineer was for work. Before then, I had never had the opportunity to directly compare my experience and capabilities with engineers from other countries. What I discovered was incredibly empowering. I realized that the education, experience, and professional foundation I gained in Kazakhstan allowed me to contribute on equal footing with colleagues in the United States and Australia. I saw that I was helping support the safe operation of one of the world's largest oil fields, just as they were supporting their own assets. That experience also helped me better understand Kazakhstan's role in the global energy industry. Sometimes when you work in Tengiz every day, you can take the scale of our contribution for granted. But visiting other operations made me realize that TCO is one of Chevron's largest producing business units and a major contributor to Chevron's global production portfolio. More broadly, Kazakhstan is one of the world's significant oil and gas producing nations, supplying energy to global markets and playing an important role in energy security beyond our borders. Seeing that from an international perspective gave me a greater appreciation for the impact of the work we do and a stronger sense of pride in representing both TCO and Kazakhstan. It gave me confidence not only in my own capabilities, but also in the significance of the industry we have built here.

You have seen different working environments and professional cultures abroad. What is it about Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry - and the opportunities here - that made you want to build your career at home?

Having had the opportunity to work in different countries and alongside people from different cultures, I was often asked whether I would consider building my career abroad. Interestingly, those experiences had the opposite effect on me. They reinforced why I want to build my career in Kazakhstan.

One of the things I did not expect from my first international assignment was how strongly it would make me feel connected to my own country. Before traveling abroad, I never really thought of myself as a particularly patriotic person. But after spending months living and working in different cultures, that feeling emerged naturally. The further away I was from home, the more I appreciated Kazakhstan, its people, values, and opportunities. It made me realize that patriotism is not something you consciously choose; sometimes you only discover it when you see your country from an outside perspective.

Professionally, I was impressed by what I saw in both the United States and Australia. I learned a tremendous amount from experienced professionals and world-class facilities. At the same time, those experiences helped me understand that Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry is every bit as important and challenging. We operate some of the world's largest and most complex energy assets. Projects like Tengiz are recognized globally for their scale, technical complexity, and strategic importance. Being part of that is something I am genuinely proud of.

What also motivates me is the future of Kazakhstan itself. We are a young country with enormous potential. Over the last decades, Kazakhstan has built a strong economy, attracted international investment, and established itself as a key energy producer connecting Europe and Asia. At the same time, the country is investing in modernization, technology, infrastructure, and human capital. I believe that the next generation of progress will depend not only on natural resources, but also on knowledgeable professionals who choose to contribute their skills at home. I want to be part of that journey.

For me, there has always been a sense of responsibility. The knowledge and experience I gain should create value not only for my own career, but also for my country. When I returned from my international assignments, I did not think, 'How can I leave?' I thought, 'How can I bring back what I learned and apply it here?' If talented people leave permanently, the country loses part of its future. I believe that by staying, sharing experience, and helping develop local capability, I can make a meaningful contribution to Kazakhstan's continued growth.

Another important factor has been the opportunities provided by Chevron and TCO. Throughout my career, I have been trusted with challenging assignments, leadership opportunities, international exposure, and continuous professional development. Few organizations provide such a strong platform for growth while allowing you to remain connected to your home country. That investment makes you feel valued and supported. It gives me confidence that I can continue to grow professionally without having to leave Kazakhstan behind.

Photo credit: from Arailym Alikhanova's personal archive

Perhaps most importantly, my international assignments showed me that I do not have to choose between being part of a global industry and being committed to my country. I can do both. I can work alongside world-class professionals, contribute to a global energy business, and at the same time help ensure the safe and reliable operation of one of the world's largest oil fields here in Kazakhstan. That combination is incredibly meaningful to me.

The more I traveled, the more I realized that my future is here. Not because it is familiar, but because I believe Kazakhstan is a country with tremendous potential, and I want to contribute to that success. If one day I look back on my career, I want to know that the experience I gained around the world helped make a positive impact at home.

After working in different countries, what have you come to value most about building a professional life in Kazakhstan - something you perhaps do not fully appreciate until you have experienced working abroad?

Interestingly, the thing I came to value most is not something technical at all. It is the people and the sense of belonging that comes with building a career in Kazakhstan.

When you first start your career, it is easy to focus on projects, technologies, job titles, or career progression. But after spending time working abroad, I realized that what truly shapes your professional life is the people around you.

One thing I appreciate about Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry is how invested people are in each other's success. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to learn from leaders, peers, and mentors who genuinely cared about developing others. They were willing to spend time coaching, sharing experience, and helping younger professionals navigate challenges. At the time, I probably viewed it as a normal part of work. It was only after seeing different working environments that I realized how special that culture of mentorship really is.

Another aspect I value is the unique advantage we have as a Chevron Business Unit. Over the years, we have had exceptional Chevron expatriates and subject matter experts assigned to Kazakhstan. What stood out to me was that many of them were not only focused on business results. They were passionate about developing local talent. Some of the most influential professional lessons I received came from Chevron leaders who invested their time in mentoring me and many other young Kazakhstanis. They challenged us, encouraged us, and most importantly, genuinely believed in our potential. Looking back, that level of commitment to developing people is something I do not take for granted.

Working abroad also made me appreciate how connected our professional and personal lives are in Kazakhstan. We celebrate successes together, support each other during difficult periods, and often build friendships that last well beyond a particular assignment or position. There is a sense of community that creates strong teams and makes even demanding work feel meaningful.

Photo credit: from Arailym Alikhanova's personal archive

I also came to value being close to my roots. Not just geographically, but culturally. There is a certain comfort in understanding the people you work with, the context in which decisions are made, and the impact your work has on communities you know personally. That's something that can be difficult to appreciate until you spend an extended period living and working somewhere else.

Perhaps the biggest realization was that success feels different when it is shared with people who helped shape your journey. When I achieve something professionally, I know it is connected to the teachers, mentors, colleagues, friends, and family who invested in my development over the years. There is a deeper sense of meaning in that.

So, if I had to name one thing I learned abroad, it would be this: world-class facilities and technologies exist everywhere, but the quality of people and relationships is what ultimately defines your professional experience. And after seeing different parts of the world, I have come to appreciate just how fortunate we are in Kazakhstan to have a professional community that invests so heavily in developing its people.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and ExxonMobil discussed expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector.