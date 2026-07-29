Why won’t BTS submit their music for the 2027 Grammys?

Eternal chartshine

Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine has now spent 104 weeks, or exactly two years, on the UK’s Official Albums Chart.

The 2024 record became her third album to reach the milestone, following Dangerous Woman with 116 weeks and My Everything with 105. It also gave Grande her fifth UK No. 1 album and remained at the top for two weeks.

The achievement comes just days before the release of her eighth studio album, Petal, on July 31.

Thank u, next lawsuit

Grande has filed a lawsuit against unidentified hackers accused of stealing and selling her unreleased music and other private materials.

According to a complaint filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by ABC News, Grande alleges that 45 unreleased songs were hacked, stolen and leaked in 2023 alone.

The singer is asking the court to help identify those responsible and prevent further distribution of the material.

Here comes the antique bride

Emma Roberts married actor Cody John at a private residence in Idaho on July 25.

For the ceremony, the actress wore a custom Monique Lhuillier gown made from 25 yards of silk chiffon dyed in a shade called “antique rose.” Roberts wanted to resemble “a little antique ghost doll,” while the transforming gown could be styled in five different ways. It took nine months and nearly 1,000 hours to complete.

The American Horror Story star and actor Cody John tied the knot on July 25 in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Idaho.



She wore a custom Monique Lhuillier gown, walked down the aisle with her son Rhodes, and was joined by aunt Julia Roberts.



The couple had been engaged since… pic.twitter.com/XydQuyC2kg — Andray (@andrayofficial) July 27, 2026

For the after-party, the bride changed into a black Chantilly lace corset and tiered silk organza skirt from Lhuillier’s fall 2004 archive.

emma roberts and cody john’s wedding party; the after party look



It’s an archival Lhuillier designs from their fall 2004 collection pic.twitter.com/SnIRWycFS2 — lunika (@fashionitgirl) July 27, 2026

Touchdown before the wedding

Pop star Madison Beer and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are engaged after nearly a year of dating.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post showing Herbert proposing beneath a flower-covered arch.

our lovergirl’s a fiancé 💍 ♡ pic.twitter.com/oLSU0xMqZO — Madison Beer HQ (@madisonbeerhq) July 28, 2026

The pair were first linked in August 2025, and Herbert later appeared in Beer’s music video for Lovergirl.

Mission: Noelle

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter has legally dropped her father’s famous surname.

The 20-year-old now uses the name Suri Noelle, borrowing her middle name from her mother, whose full name is Kate Noelle Holmes. She first appeared publicly under the new name at her high school graduation in 2024.

Voter registration records obtained by People show that she registered to vote in Pennsylvania as Suri Noelle.

Caught in her web

Zendaya continued her Spider-Man method-dressing streak during the film’s press tour.

At the Shanghai premiere, the actress wore a black-and-white Atelier Versace couture gown from the spring 2016 collection. She completed the look with long straight hair and sharply cut baby bangs.

Zendaya stuns at the ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ premiere in Shanghai. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/pWlIUo18ym — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) July 24, 2026

For the Los Angeles premiere, Zendaya took the theme even further in a sculptural black gown from Ashi Studio’s fall 2026 couture collection. According to stylist Law Roach, its architectural corset, angular details and voluminous draping represented her transformation into a spider.

The actress completed the look with diamond and black onyx earrings by Boucheron and Christian Louboutin heels decorated with crystal-encrusted spiders.

Zendaya’s look tonight for the LA premiere of #SpiderMan: Brand New Day 🖤 pic.twitter.com/oZSLrQM1Bf — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 28, 2026

Dancing with dread

Tom Holland is preparing to portray Hollywood dance legend Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.

The actor said he hopes to perform all the choreography himself, without a double, and admitted that the prospect fills him with both excitement and “absolute dread.”

Holland, who began his career in the stage musical Billy Elliot, also wants the dance sequences to be filmed in single uninterrupted takes, following Astaire’s signature approach.

The biopic will be directed by Paul King, known for Paddington and Wonka.

Another bad boy fight

Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly involved in an altercation with another inmate at the Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey.

Sources familiar with the incident told ABC News that Combs was placed in solitary confinement afterward. The musician is serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted on two federal counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

Leto’s dark secret

Jared Leto has been accused of sexual misconduct by 10 women in a new BBC documentary, including four who allege potentially criminal conduct when they were teenagers.

The documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, features nine women speaking publicly about their experiences for the first time. Their allegations concern encounters that allegedly occurred between 2002 and 2016.

Two men who previously worked with Leto’s band Thirty Seconds to Mars also claimed that staff were uncomfortable with his interactions with teenage girls.

No Grammy submission, no compromise

According to Yonhap, BTS said they will not submit any music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards, a decision widely seen as a protest against the newly created Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

The group said it wanted music to be “heard and loved for what it is” rather than categorized by region or language. Although the Recording Academy presented the category as a way to increase recognition for Asian artists, critics argue that it could sideline them from the Grammys’ general-field awards.

BTS received three consecutive nominations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance between 2021 and 2023 but has yet to win a Grammy. Their fifth studio album, Arirang, released in March, topped the Billboard 200, while its lead single, Swim, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.