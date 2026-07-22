How did Messi’s bathtub baby become a world champion?

From bath time to extra time

A photograph of Lionel Messi bathing five-month-old Lamine Yamal during a charity photoshoot in 2007 resurfaced after the two football stars faced each other in the 2026 World Cup final.

The picture was taken by photographer Joan Monfort for a calendar produced by Diario Sport and UNICEF. Yamal’s family was selected through a lottery, while Messi, then a shy young Barcelona player, was paired with the future Spain star by chance. Monfort later recalled that Messi initially did not know how to hold the baby and that the photoshoot felt awkward until Yamal’s mother helped them relax.

The family kept the photographs private for years to avoid early comparisons between Yamal and Messi. Nineteen years later, the baby from the plastic bathtub helped Spain defeat the Argentina side led by his childhood idol 1-0 in the World Cup final.

Photo credit: Joan Monfort

The other Yamal

Lamine Yamal’s three-year-old brother, Keyne, became one of the smallest stars of Spain’s title celebrations.

Keyne, el hermano solo de madre del moro Yamal, empujando a otro niño y quitándole el balón, dejándolo en el suelo. pic.twitter.com/j1ARBzZSrx

Lo llevan en el ADN. — gUalTrApA ⚖️🇪🇸𝕏 (@gualtrapa) July 21, 2026

After the final, Keyne ran across the pitch carrying a piece of the goal net before jumping into his brother’s arms.

🥹 Brat Yamala Keyne (ma dopiero 3 latka) pobiegł na boisko i od razu rzucił mu się w ramiona…

W jednej chwili cały ten wielki finał Mistrzostw Świata zamienił się w najpiękniejszą, najczulszą rodzinną chwilę. Serce rośnie ❤️#FIFAWorldCup #WorldCup2026 #LaRoja #Yamal… — Pani Prezes 👠 (@PaniNaSzpilkach) July 20, 2026

He later posed with the World Cup trophy and refused to give it back.

E esse momento do Keyne Yamal, irmão de Lamine Yamal, posando com a taça após a vitória da Espanha na Copa do Mundo? 🥹pic.twitter.com/7akM9DeTuP — Tracklist (@tracklist) July 20, 2026

The brothers also played football together on the pitch.

In another playful moment, Keyne tried on a police officer’s cap.

Yamal has a particularly close bond with Keyne despite their 16-year age gap. He says he treats his little brother almost like his own child and is happiest knowing that Keyne can enjoy the childhood he himself once dreamed of.

Mom’s golden boy

After helping Spain defeat Argentina in the World Cup final, Nico Williams climbed into the stands and handed his gold medal to his mother, María Arthuer.

Williams provided the assist for Ferran Torres’ winning goal in extra time, but believed the greatest victory belonged to the woman who had made an extraordinary journey from Ghana to Spain before he was born. María crossed the Sahara on foot while unknowingly three months pregnant with Nico’s older brother, Iñaki.

“I run fast, but not as fast as my mother,” Williams once said, referring to the extraordinary journey she had made to Spain.

🥇 Nico Williams handing the world champion medal to his mother, Maria Arthuer. pic.twitter.com/b9DPFqJzOP — 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜 - 𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞 - 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞⭐️❤️ (@NgocThach74) July 20, 2026

Sore losers

After the final whistle, Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes clashed with several Spanish players.

The confrontation began when Nahuel Molina challenged Rodri during the celebrations. Paredes then rushed into Eric García from behind and grabbed him by the neck before pulling Gavi to the ground as he tried to intervene. Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala was also caught striking Dani Olmo.

The scenes drew criticism from former England players Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, while Piers Morgan branded Argentina’s behavior “disgraceful.” FIFA has launched an investigation into the post-match incidents, and those involved could face disciplinary action.

This angle of the Argentina-Spain fight after the game 😳 pic.twitter.com/EQZHSwwuMU — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) July 20, 2026

Spice up your vows

Melanie C has married Australian model and producer Chris Dingwall in an intimate countryside ceremony in Cumbria, England.

The former Spice Girls star wore two wedding looks created by her longtime friend Victoria Beckham.

Melanie C Is Married! And The Bride Wore Victoria Beckham https://t.co/Dk20CLPEpp — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) July 19, 2026

Although Beckham was unable to attend, the celebration brought together three other members of the group: Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell-Horner. Mel C’s daughter, Scarlet, reportedly served as a bridesmaid.

The couple met through the dating app Raya in late 2023 and made their first public appearance together at the Glastonbury Festival in 2024. They had reportedly already completed a civil ceremony in Australia before celebrating with friends and family in England.

Actually romantic

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has married model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel in Los Angeles.

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and model Gabbriette Bechtel said “I do” on Saturday in a romantic sunset ceremony at Madonna’s former Hollywood Hills estate beneath the iconic Hollywood sign. (🎥: Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/cytNyy0FLX — ExtraTV (@extratv) July 19, 2026

The couple exchanged vows on July 18 at Castillo del Lago, a historic Hollywood Hills estate formerly owned by Madonna. Gabbriette wore an unconventional Victorian-inspired gown by avant-garde label Matières Fécales, featuring distressed details and a dramatic veil, while Healy opted for a classic black tuxedo.

Guests included Charli XCX and her husband, Healy’s bandmate George Daniel. Healy and Gabbriette began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in June 2024.

Beauty and the MrBeast

YouTube star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has married fellow content creator Thea Booysen on Richard Branson’s private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

The week-long celebration began on July 14 and brought together 70 relatives and close friends. Guests went kitesurfing and snorkeling, fed the island’s lemurs and flamingos, and attended a private beach party.

The couple met in South Africa in 2022 and became engaged on Christmas Day in 2024.

Ramsay Street says goodbye

Veteran British-Australian actor Terence Donovan, best known for playing Doug Willis in Neighbours, has died at the age of 90.

Donovan died peacefully in Melbourne on July 18, surrounded by his family.

His career spanned more than six decades and included roles in Home and Away, Division 4, Cop Shop, Breaker Morant and The Man from Snowy River. In 2022, he appeared in what was then intended to be the series finale of Neighbours alongside his son Jason and granddaughter Jemma Donovan, bringing three generations of the family together on screen.

NewJeans, new lineup

NewJeans has signaled a return as a four-member group after more than a year away from the spotlight.

To mark the fourth anniversary of the group’s debut, ADOR released a series of videos and photographs titled 2026 Summer of NewJeans.

A year with LISA

BLACKPINK star LISA’s solo journey is coming to the big screen in a new feature-length documentary titled Always Lalisa.

Directed by Sue Kim, the 97-minute film follows LISA’s year away from BLACKPINK as she launches a solo career, pursues acting and builds her own brand.

The documentary captures a period that included her solo Coachella performance, acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus, appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony and record-breaking Las Vegas residency. Always Lalisa will have its world premiere in the Gala program at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

Thanks for the trauma

Jessica Chastain takes on two disturbing roles in the upcoming horror film Other Mommy, playing both a young girl’s mother and a sinister entity that looks exactly like her.

Based on Josh Malerman’s bestselling novel Incidents Around the House, the film follows eight-year-old Bela, who forms a mysterious bond with a creature emerging from her closet. Although the girl insists that “Other Mommy” is friendly, the unsettling first trailer suggests otherwise.

The film is directed by Host filmmaker Rob Savage and produced by horror veteran James Wan. Jay Duplass stars as Bela’s father, while Arabella Olivia Clark plays Bela. Other Mommy arrives in cinemas on October 9, 2026.

Doom is coming

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on December 18, 2026.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.