Why was Sydney Sweeney cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2?

The premiere happened — but without her

On April 20, The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiered in New York. The project brings back not only its iconic cast, but also reunites the original creative team: David Frankel returns as director, while Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the original film, is behind the script.

Set 20 years later, the story follows Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt as they return to a fashion industry transformed by digital media and social platforms.

However, a new detail surfaced alongside the premiere: Sydney Sweeney, one of the most in-demand stars of her generation, does not appear in the final cut despite having filmed a scene.

According to insiders, her three-minute cameo was meant to open the film. Sweeney played herself as a VIP client of Emily Charlton. The scene was set in a Dior office and was intended to expand Emily’s storyline within the high fashion world. Ultimately, the filmmakers made a “creative decision” to remove the sequence, saying it did not fit the film’s narrative structure.

A new chapter

Natalie Portman is expecting her third child. The news marks a new chapter in her life following her split from Benjamin Millepied.

Her current partner is French music producer Tanguy Destable, also known as Tepr.

A sports car for a champion

Elena Rybakina won the WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart and received a Porsche 911 Carrera S as part of the prize.

She had previously won a car, an electric Taycan, but did not drive it. This time, she said she is ready to get behind the wheel herself.

Everyone leaves, but Gollum stays

The new film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is taking shape, with a confirmed release date of December 17, 2027, and its main cast announced.

Andy Serkis returns not only as Gollum, but also as director.

The franchise also brings back Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo, alongside new additions: Jamie Dornan as Aragorn, Kate Winslet as Marigol, and Leo Woodall as Halvard.

Good at everything

Keanu Reeves continues to expand beyond cinema. His novel The Book of Elsewhere, co-written with China Miéville, has been shortlisted for the Seiun Award, one of Japan’s top science fiction honors.

When stars collide

Madonna made a surprise appearance during Sabrina Carpenter’s set at Coachella. Together, they performed “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer.”

During the show, Madonna revisited her Coachella performance from 20 years ago, even recreating the look — the same boots, corset, and Gucci jacket.

Another headline: her upcoming album Confessions II, set for release on July 3.

A ballet controversy

Charlize Theron publicly criticized Timothée Chalamet after his remark that “no one cares about ballet or opera anymore.”

Speaking on The Interview podcast, she called his comment “reckless,” stressing that such art forms need support, not dismissal.

“I hope I run into him one day,” she said, adding that while AI may replace actors in the future, it will never replace live performance on stage.

Checkmate, by Chanel

At the Watches and Wonders in Geneva, where 65 brands are showcasing their creations this year, Chanel chose to stand out with its Coco Game collection.

The capsule collection transforms a chessboard into a high jewelry piece, with Gabrielle Chanel as the Queen at its center.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Chanel

The pieces come in black and white versions, adorned with hundreds of diamonds and concealing miniature watches inside. They can also be worn as jewelry, suspended on chains made of white gold and onyx.

The board itself reflects the House’s visual codes: a lion as the King, camellias, dress forms, and other Chanel symbols. Each element is crafted as a miniature sculpture.

K-pop under investigation

South Korean police are seeking an arrest warrant for Bang Si-hyuk, founder of HYBE, the agency behind BTS.

The investigation centers on alleged financial misconduct, with claims that investors may have been misled ahead of the company’s IPO. Authorities believe Bang may have gained over $100 million in illicit profits.

No formal charges have been filed yet, as the case remains under investigation.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.