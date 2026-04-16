Why did Justin Bieber’s lazy karaoke make beliebers cry?

Lazychella

Justin Bieber performance Coachella marked his first major appearance since the Justice World Tour in 2022. Organizers had prepared for the worst and even lined up a backup, but it was not needed.

While Sabrina Carpenter delivered a full-scale show with 20 songs, a car fountain and Will Ferrell as an “electrician,” Bieber took a different route. He performed karaoke versions of his own songs using YouTube.

Beliebers who missed the festival were left in nostalgic tears.

Bond goes electric

Daniel Craig, best known for the James Bond franchise, has become an ambassador for premium EV brand Denza by BYD.

A scandal with a delayed impact

Australian police have launched an investigation following claims by actress Ruby Rose that Katy Perry allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior toward her more than a decade ago at a Melbourne nightclub. The singer denies the allegations.

Time is priceless

Auction house Sotheby’s is offering a Cartier watch collection assembled over 25 years, including early Tank models, rare Tonneau pieces and the iconic Crash 1987, estimated at up to $800,000.

Million-dollar baby

Lauren Sánchez told The New York Times she wants a child with Jeff Bezos: “I would have another baby tomorrow.”

Following a $50-million wedding and stepping away from journalism, she is now focused on work with the Bezos Earth Fund.

Avatar: The legend of the leak

Nickelodeon reportedly “leaked” a new project from the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe.

According to reports, the film was accidentally sent to a random recipient and quickly leaked online.

Rafa on Netflix

Netflix is releasing a documentary series Rafa about Rafael Nadal on May 29, featuring four episodes covering the legend’s career.

Chanel’s new icon

Pedro Pascal became an ambassador for Chanel in April 2026 after a series of public appearances in the brand, including shows in Paris and the Oscars.

The actor noted that he feels aligned with the aesthetic of creative director Matthieu Blazy.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.