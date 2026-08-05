Why was everyone looking at Zendaya instead of Tom Holland?

Spider-Man nears Avengers record

Spider-Man: Brand New Day narrowly missed the all-time North American opening weekend record, earning $355 million, just $2 million short of Avengers: Endgame.

The film performed even more impressively overseas, collecting $572 million internationally and bringing its global debut to $927 million. China alone contributed $121 million.

Rome: Caught in Armani’s archival web

At the Rome premiere, Zendaya appeared in an archival Giorgio Armani gown from the designer’s spring 1990 collection. The sheer black fabric was covered in silver embroidery forming a delicate web, while the nude lining created the illusion that the pattern had been drawn directly onto her skin.

Sparkling earrings and heels resembled drops of dew caught in a spider’s web.

Zendaya in Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 1990 for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Rome. A beaded spiderweb dress straight from fashion history, later featured in the Met's *Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy* exhibition.🕷️🕸️ #LisLove #spiderman #zendaya pic.twitter.com/p05bjfyrcd — lis (@lislopeess1) June 24, 2026

Shanghai: Spider-Woman meets Versace

For the Shanghai premiere, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach selected an Atelier Versace gown from the spring-summer 2016 couture collection.

Interwoven black strips edged in white formed a web-like pattern, while a thigh-high slit added movement to the look. A spider-shaped Chopard brooch served as its most striking detail.

Long, straight hair with short bangs and smoky eye makeup completed the ensemble.

Zendaya just debuted one of her boldest beauty looks yet. Tap https://t.co/IPt8mWjPVm to get her look details.

Styled by image architect Law Roach, she paired razor-sharp, choppy micro-baby bangs with ultra-long, pin-straight hair, creating a sleek, dramatic silhouette.

Her… pic.twitter.com/T5AwdzPkXn — GlamCoCo (@GlamCoCoHQ) July 30, 2026

Los Angeles: The spider transformation

Zendaya unveiled the tour’s most literal arachnid-inspired look at the Los Angeles premiere.

Her black Ashi Studio gown from the fall 2026 collection featured a plunging neckline and sculptural elements resembling a spider’s pedipalps. Pointed Christian Louboutin heels adorned with crystal spiders and diamond earrings by Maison Boucheron continued the theme.

Slicked-back hair and dramatic smoky makeup heightened the intensity of the look.

Zendaya is really serving in Ashi Studio Fall 2026 Couture at the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Premiere in LA pic.twitter.com/kYsmHk00Hr — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) July 28, 2026

London: A web of jewels

Zendaya saved the lightest and most romantic look of the tour for the London premiere.

She wore a cream Tamara Ralph Couture gown from the fall 2026 collection. Metallic lines and crystals formed an intricate web across the fabric, accentuating the dress’s sculptural silhouette.

Soft, voluminous curls and understated makeup kept the focus firmly on the gown.

zendaya wearing tamara ralph haute couture autumn winter 2026/27 collection at the spider-man brand new day uk premiere pic.twitter.com/Ob8SuUXEUS — Pop Dolls (@ThePopDolls) July 29, 2026

Ariana Grande steps back

Ariana Grande has announced that she will “take a step back from visibility” after completing her current tour, citing relentless scrutiny surrounding her recent public appearances.

The announcement came shortly after the release of her music video for Petal, in which the singer addresses the pressure and criticism faced by women in the entertainment industry.

Grande did not link her decision to her weight or disclose any health concerns. Nevertheless, much of the online discussion has focused on changes in her appearance.

Barbie hits a paywall

According to Variety, plans for a Barbie sequel have stalled as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav refuses to approve more lucrative deals for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Gosling is reportedly seeking a $20 million salary, while the stars and creative team are negotiating profit-sharing arrangements.

Warner Bros. must reach an agreement before December, when the film rights revert to Mattel. Otherwise, the studio may have to redevelop the sequel with a new director, cast and concept.

Katy Perry gets bottled up

Katy Perry’s crowd-surfing stunt went off course during her Isle of MTV Malta performance when fans rolled the giant inflatable bottle carrying her away from its intended destination.

🤣 FANS ROLLED KATY PERRY AROUND - FAR TOO LONG



Apparently Katy Perry did not plan to surf the crown in the bottle for so long, but the fans kept rolling her in the wrong direction… so she had trouble getting back on stage.



Trapped in a bottle on top of her fans… pic.twitter.com/U9HrXsiNpV — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) July 29, 2026

Once the crowd finally guided the inflatable bottle back to the stage, Perry completed the stunt and continued the concert without injury.

No Method to her madness

In an interview with Complex News, Anya Taylor-Joy shared why she has no plans to become a Method actor, arguing that women cannot afford to “completely lose their minds” while working.

The actress described acting as a “controlled psychosis” but stressed that performers remain responsible for treating hundreds of people on set well.

Sebastian Stan becomes a dad

According to PEOPLE, Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis have welcomed their first child together.

The couple have not revealed the baby’s name, sex or exact date of birth. Stan and Wallis first sparked dating rumors in 2022 and confirmed they were expecting in April.

Speaking about fatherhood earlier this year, the Marvel star said he wanted to be “a good dad” and felt the responsibility of becoming both a good father and a good man.

‘Big Pussy’ bows out

Vincent Pastore, best known for playing Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero in The Sopranos, has died at the age of 80.

His friend Stephen Villano found the actor at his New York home after Pastore had not been heard from for several days. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Pastore also appeared in Goodfellas, Awakenings, Carlito’s Way and Revolver.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.